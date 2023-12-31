Charred body of electric technician found near UP railway station

The burnt body of a 30-year-old technician was found at a power facility near a railway station in this district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Jai Kumar, was posted at the Rauja railway station, they said.

Shahjahanpur SP Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI that Jai Kumar, resident of Rauja, had gone to the power facility on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday for his duty. Other employees spotted the body, which was completely burnt, on Sunday morning.

The SP said Kumar might have fell on a nearby heater due to which he got burnt to death.

The victim's family members told police that he had some health issues due to which he used to become unconscious.

The SP said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

