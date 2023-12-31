Left Menu

West Bengal: Man wanted in cases related to Maoist activities arrested in Birbhum

PTI | Suri | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 22:25 IST
West Bengal: Man wanted in cases related to Maoist activities arrested in Birbhum
A 48-year-old man wanted in cases related to Maoist activities was arrested in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday after he remained on the run for more than a decade, officials said.

Baban Sutradhar was wanted in cases related to sedition and terrorism, among others. He was nabbed from the Mayureswar police station area in the morning, they said.

He was on the run for more than a decade, and returned to his village recently, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, a police force led by Rampurhat's sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dhiman Mitra surrounded the house where he was hiding, and made the arrest, officials said.

Some arms were also seized from his possession, they said.

The Rampurhat sub-divisional special court sent Sutradhar to police custody for five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

