MP: Govt college principal alleges attack over 'witchcraft'; police launch probe
The trigger behind the incident is under investigation, he said when asked about Singhs claim.I came to know from employees of the college that I was attacked by some persons who claimed I was involved in witchcraft, which is not true, the principal told reporters.
Police have launched an investigation after the principal of a government college claimed that he was attacked by four persons on a false accusation of his involvement in witchcraft in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident which occurred on December 29, a police officer said on Sunday.
''Based on a complaint lodged by Lalbahadur Singh, the principal of the government college in Sinhawal town, a case was registered against four persons and further investigation is underway,'' said Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma.
He acknowledged that a video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The trigger behind the incident is under investigation, he said when asked about Singh's claim.
''I came to know from employees of the college that I was attacked by some persons who claimed I was involved in witchcraft, which is not true,'' the principal told reporters.
