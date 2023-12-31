Sudhansh Pant appointed new chief secretary of Rajasthan

Senior IAS officer Sudhansh Pant was on Sunday appointed as the new chief secretary of Rajasthan.

The Department of Personnel issued orders about his appointment after Usha Sharma retired from the post on Sunday.

He will also hold additional charge as the chairman of Rajasthan Mines and Mineral Corporation Limited.

A 1991-batch IAS officer, Pant has been in Delhi since December 2022. He was presently secretary, department of health and family welfare, Delhi.

The centre on Saturday relieved him from the charge after which speculations were rife that he will be the next chief secretary of the state.

Owing to his differences during the Congress government, Pant had applied for deputation in Centre. He was transferred four times within a year-and-a-half.

He holds a B.Tech degree in Electronics and communications.

He has served as district collector in Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara and Jaipur besides holding charge as secretary of various department during his illustrious career.

In another order, the department of personnel promoted various IAS, IPS and IFS officers.

IAS officer Shreya Guha was promoted as additional chief secretary of Cooperative Department, Anand Kumar as additional chief secretary of Home and Jails department besides being given other charges.

