Noida: 50 murders, 30 rapes, 1,098 vehicle thefts reported in 2023 as crime graph dips

Noida saw a drop in murders, crimes against women, burglaries and fewer thefts of vehicles in 2023, according to official data. There were 50 murders, 453 cases of crimes against women and 1,098 vehicle thefts this year in Gautam Buddh Nagar -- an average of three daily -- across Noida and Greater Noida, data showed.

There were 1,336 cases of vehicle theft in 2022 and 1,259 cases in 2021, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate's annual data updated till December 15 showed.

In 2023, 50 murder cases were lodged, down from 53 in 2022 and 74 in 2021, while there were 29 cases of loot in 2023, 39 in 2022, and 51 in 2021, according to data.

The number of house burglary cases came down substantially to 88 in 2023 from 141 in 2022, and 136 in 2021, it showed.

In cases of loot, the amount of looted assets was worth Rs 80.06 lakh and 85 per cent of that was recovered, while the figure for that in cases of home thefts stood at Rs 68.18 lakh and 84 per cent of the amount was recovered, police said.

According to official data, the district recorded a 21 per cent reduction in crimes related to women in 2023 as compared to 2022, and a 24 per cent drop from 2021. A total of 453 cases of crimes against women, including rapes, dowry death, harassment, abduction, etc, were recorded in the year gone by, down from 576 in 2022 and 596 in 2021.

In 2023, 26 cases of dowry deaths were registered, down from 31 in 2022 and 44 in 2021. In 2023, 30 cases of rape were registered, down from 33 in 2022 and 39 in 2021. This year, 140 cases of rape were registered, down from 226 in 2022 and 242 in 2021, the data showed.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate said cases of crimes against women saw convictions in 4,085 cases in 2023, down from 2,260 in 2022 and 3,236 in 2021.

Additionally, 703 accused were convicted of various crimes in 2023. Of these, the maximum 346 convictions came in cases of Arms Act, followed by cases of loot (250), attempt to murder (49), Gangsters Act (42), murder (11), dacoity (3) and SC/ST Act (2), the data showed.

In 2023, the district police commissionerate booked 396 accused in 72 cases under the stringent Gangsters Act, up from 56 cases and 277 accused in 2022 and 31 cases and 149 accused in 2021, the data showed.

The value of movable and immovable assets belonging to gangsters that was attached under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act also went up substantially in 2023.

The value of attached assets in 2023 stood at Rs 81 crore, up from 59 crore in 2022 and Rs 48 crore in 2021, according to official figures.

In 2023, the police commissionerate arrested 646 accused in 559 cases lodged under the NDPS Act, up from 569 cases and 641 accused in 2022 and 357 cases and 394 accused in 2021, it showed.

Police also seized over 4150 kg of contraband, including 3,972 kg of marijuana, 103 kg of hashish, 77 kg of MDMA, according to the data.

