Israeli jets intercept hostile aircraft from Syria, Israeli military says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 00:32 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli fighter jets intercepted a hostile aircraft that crossed from Syria, the military said on Sunday, without giving further detail.
Earlier, warning sirens sounded in areas of the southern Golan Heights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Golan Heights
- Syria
- Israeli
Advertisement