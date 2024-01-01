Expelled BJP leader arrested for allegedly raping minor
Expelled BJP leader Kamal Rawat was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said.
Police officer Yogesh Upadhyay said Rawat was arrested from Champawat late in the evening and he will be produced in a court Monday.
The Congress burnt the effigy of the BJP government over the issue.
The police had registered a case against Rawat under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The victim underwent a medical examination on Saturday but her statement could not be recorded in the court.
The BJP's Champawat District President Nirmal Mehra said Rawat has been expelled from the party.
