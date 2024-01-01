Left Menu

Israeli army says it will release some reservists as Gaza war grinds on

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 00:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Israel

The Israeli military will release some reservists who were called up to fight Hamas in Gaza, a move that it said on Sunday would help the economy as the country prepares for a prolonged war.

"Some of the reservist soldiers will return to their families and their jobs already this week," said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

"This will allow a significant relief for the economy, and will allow them to gather strength ahead of the coming activities in the next year, and the fighting will continue and we will need them."

