Armed drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base

Defence systems shot down an armed drone over Ain al-Assad airbase that hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, Iraqi army sources told Reuters on Monday.

The attack in the early hours of Monday, which the sources said did not cause casualties or damage, is the second one in hours after a drone was shot down on Sunday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq where U.S. and other international forces are stationed.

