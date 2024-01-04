Two Iran-backed militia fighters killed in Baghdad drone strike –sources
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 04-01-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
At least two militia fighters were killed and five others wounded in a drone strike that targeted Iran-backed militia headquarters in eastern Baghdad on Thursday, police and security sources told Reuters.
The sources said they had no further detail regarding who might have carried out the strike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement