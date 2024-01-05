World News Roundup: UK police say no new investigation into Prince Andrew allegations; 'Blade Runner' Pistorius released on parole 11 years after murdering girlfriend; US readies aid as Japan earthquake death toll nears 100 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK police say no new investigation into Prince Andrew allegations

British police said on Friday no new investigation had been launched into allegations relating to Prince Andrew following the release this week of court documents relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, 63, a younger brother of King Charles, has always denied accusations of sexual wrongdoing and in February 2022 settled a U.S. lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

'Blade Runner' Pistorius released on parole 11 years after murdering girlfriend

South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in a crime that shocked a nation inured to violence against women. Pistorius - dubbed "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs - shot 29-year-old model Steenkamp dead through a locked bathroom door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

US readies aid as Japan earthquake death toll nears 100

The United States said on Friday it is preparing military logistical support and aid for regions in Japan devastated by an earthquake that killed 94 people, forced about 33,000 people to leave their homes, and left over 200 people unaccounted for. "The U.S. is here to support our friend and ally in its earthquake response. Military logistical support, food, and other supplies are being readied," U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel posted on social media site X.

North Korea fires artillery at sea against South military 'gangsters'

North Korea fired more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday near a disputed maritime border with South Korea in another escalation of tension between the rivals and prompting the South to take "corresponding" action with live fire drills. North Korea later said it conducted firing drills as a "natural response" to military actions by South Korea's "military gangsters" in recent days. It also threatened an "unprecedented strong response" if Seoul continued to make provocative moves.

Russia hit Ukraine with missiles from North Korea- Kyiv

Russia has hit Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday following an earlier assertion by Washington. "There is no longer any disguise...as part of its outright genocidal war, the Russian Federation for the first time struck at the territory of Ukraine with missiles received from...North Korea," Podolyak wrote on X social media.

Plan for internal Israeli military probe of Oct. 7 attack angers some ministers

A plan by Israel's military to mount an internal investigation into the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that triggered the Gaza war is drawing criticism from rightist government ministers, who want a more sweeping review of policy towards the Palestinian enclave. The armed forces chief, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, informed the security cabinet of the planned inquiry during a briefing on Thursday evening. The briefing was meant to be closed but some of it was aired by Israeli media, including criticism by several ministers who were present.

Iran arrests suspects over bomb blasts, mourners demand revenge - state TV

Mourners wept over the coffins of victims of two deadly blasts in Iran as the interior minister said on Friday a number of suspects had been arrested over the attacks claimed by Islamic State. Crowds chanted "revenge, revenge" in state TV footage of the funerals in the city of Kerman, the scene of Wednesday's explosions, the bloodiest such attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

China-U.S. cooperation 'no longer optional but imperative', for both and the world - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the most urgent task for Sino-U.S. relations is to establish a correct understanding and cooperation between the two sides is "no longer an option but an imperative" for the world. Cooperation is the "most correct choice for China and the United States to get along", Wang said in a keynote speech at an event to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the U.S.

US and Europe make new diplomatic push to stop Gaza war escalating

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Europe's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, were due in the Middle East on Friday to try to halt the spillover of the conflict in Gaza to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Red Sea shipping lanes. The visits take place almost three months since the assault on southern Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza sparked an Israeli offensive that Palestinian health officials say has killed 22,600 people and left much of the enclave in ruins.

Pakistan's senate approves delaying elections, but decision not binding

Pakistan's senate approved a resolution on Friday to further delay national elections which had been scheduled to take place on Feb. 8, the chairman of the senate said while addressing senators. The resolution passed by the senate, however, is not binding and does not necessarily mean elections will be further delayed. There was no immediate comment from the election commission, the body that conducts elections in the country.

