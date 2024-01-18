Left Menu

Three drug traffickers killed after Egypt thwarts smuggling attempt on north-east borders – army spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 22:43 IST
Egypt said on Thursday three drug traffickers were killed after it thwarted a smuggling attempt on its north-eastern borders.

The Egyptian army foiled an attempt to smuggle about 300kg of narcotics, a military spokesman said in a statement.

It is the second such incident in a few days. On Monday, Egypt thwarted a drug smuggling attempt close to a crossing on the border with Israel, which resulted in the killing of one smuggler and the arrest of six others.

