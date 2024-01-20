BRIEF-Biden And Netanyahu Discussed Ongoing Efforts To Secure Release Of All Remaining Hostages Held By Hamas. - White House
Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* BIDEN AND NETANYAHU DISCUSSED ONGOING EFFORTS TO SECURE RELEASE OF ALL REMAINING HOSTAGES HELD BY HAMAS. - WHITE HOUSE
* BIDEN ALSO DISCUSSED HIS VISION FOR A MORE DURABLE PEACE AND SECURITY FOR ISRAEL FULLY INTEGRATED WITHIN REGION AND A TWO STATE-SOLUTION WITH ISRAEL'S SECURITY GUARANTEED - WHITE HOUSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
