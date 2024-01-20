After accurately predicting Ram Mandir’s verdict, Astrologer Pandit Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava now predicts Ram Mandir's global prominence, marking a new era in India’s economy

New Delhi (India), January 20: Pandit Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, a distinguished figure and astrologer in the realm of Vedic and Nadi astrology, has once again illuminated the cosmic tapestry with his profound predictions. Renowned for his accurate insights and predictions, Pandit Dr. Srivastava's has now predicted a new revelation about Ram Mandir, marking a significant milestone in the history of spirituality and the Hindu religion.

He has made a series of remarkable and historic predictions including accurately anticipating the resolution of the Ram Mandir issue. In September 2018, he predicted its resolution post-October 2019, aligning perfectly with the Supreme Court of India's verdict on November 9, 2019. Furthermore, in an April 2019 tweet, he confidently declared that all challenges surrounding the Ram Mandir will overcome, and indeed, the verdict came to fruition. As per his recent celestial observations, the Ram Mandir is destined to transcend its physical form, becoming a global attraction that will stand the test of centuries. In the next two decades and beyond, it is foreseen to emerge as the world's preeminent destination, shattering records in the annals of tourism. He predicts that in the next 111 years, India will see a rise in economic prosperity, an inflow of wealth and the convergence of seekers of both leisure and spirituality beyond imagination. This prophecy ushers in a new era of tourism, both leisurely and spiritually, beyond the realms of conventional imagination.

But who is Pandit Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, and what lends credence to his astrological foresight? A luminary in the ancient wisdom of Nadi astrology, Pandit Dr. Srivastava has extended his expertise to over 70+ countries, earning the trust of a global clientele. Not only celebrated as an adept astrologer, but he is also a mentor, sharing his knowledge in Nadi astrology with students worldwide.

His recent accolade at the Global Indians Conclave and Awards (GICA), where he received the ''Excellence In Ancient Wisdom Of Nadi Education'' Award from Shri Nitin Gadkari, speaks volumes about his contributions to the field. His holistic approach, incorporating Vastu, Numerology, Palmistry, and more, has elevated him to the status of one of the foremost astrological consultants globally.

Pt. Sanjeev's elaborate endeavours is "The International Institute of Nadi Astrology & Vastu (IINAV)," an Institution founded by him to spread this ancient knowledge. Offering an advanced predictive Nadi Astrology course, the institute equips enthusiasts with comprehensive insights, making them proficient astrologers within six months. The course promises exhaustive teachings, hundreds of case studies, and hands-on practice sessions, catering to everyone, regardless of prior knowledge. Pt. Sanjeev Kumar has expanded his outreach, imparting teachings in Nadi Astrology to more than 5000 students across more than 70 countries. With his mission seeking "Every Home-One Astrologer," and his guiding principle of elevating people from ''Zero to Hero,'' he has transformed his students into practicing experts.

Beyond the realms of astrology, Pandit Dr. Srivastava is actively involved in social work and serves as an esteemed member of the World Human Rights Protection Commission. His commitment to social welfare has earned him certifications and awards, further solidifying his position as a revered figure not just in astrology but also in humanitarian efforts.

As the world eagerly awaits the inauguration of Ram Mandir and the unfolding of events, Pandit Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava's predictions add an intriguing layer to the anticipation. The convergence of spirituality, economic prosperity, and global prominence, as foreseen by this esteemed astrologer, underscores the profound impact that celestial insights can have on the course of Indian history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)