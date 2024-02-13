US Domestic News Roundup: Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in his immunity bid; Biden, Trump remain locked in tight rematch after special counsel report: Reuters poll and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York subway shooting kills one after brawl erupts on train

New York City police said they are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a subway train and station platform in the Bronx on Monday, killing one man and injuring five other people. Gunfire erupted on a northbound train as two groups of teenagers were fighting, New York Police Department (NYPD) officials said during a press conference outside the station where the violence took place. Someone from one of the groups then pulled out a gun.

Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in his immunity bid

Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a judicial decision rejecting his claim that he is immune from being prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, arguing that without such a shield "the presidency as we know it will cease to exist." Trump, seeking to regain the presidency in the Nov. 5 U.S. election, asked the justices to pause a Feb. 6 ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejecting his claim of immunity from prosecution.

Woman who fired gun inside Houston church left antisemitic writings, police say

The woman who opened fire over the weekend at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston had a history of mental illness and a trail of "antisemitic writings," law enforcement officials said on Monday, as their search for a motive entered a second day. Authorities identified the woman as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno, saying she had opened fire inside Lakewood Church on Sunday with her 7-year-old son in tow.

Harvard wins dismissal of families' lawsuits over morgue scandal

A Massachusetts judge on Monday dismissed lawsuits by families accusing Harvard of mishandling the bodies of loved ones that were donated to its medical school and whose parts were then sold on the black market by the former manager of its morgue. Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger in Boston ruled the 12 lawsuits failed to plausibly allege Harvard Medical School (HMS) failed to act in good faith in handling the bodies or was legally responsible for ex-morgue manager Cedric Lodge's "horrifying" alleged conduct.

US Senate passes $95 billion Ukraine aid bill, but path ahead unclear

The Democratic-led U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, though it faced an uncertain path ahead in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. The lawmakers approved the measure in a 70-29 vote that exceeded the chamber's 60-vote threshold for passage and sent the legislation on to the House. Twenty-two Republicans joined most Democrats to support the bill.

Kerry: Trump can't stop green energy revolution, but China coal threat looms

A re-elected Donald Trump won't stop renewable energy deployment, but could reverse anti-coal diplomacy efforts, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Tuesday at the International Energy Agency ministerial gathering. "Even when President Trump was there for those 4 years, 75% of our new electricity came from renewables because we had portfolio laws in the 37 states that required the deployment of renewables ... so whatever happens, that's not going to change the direction we're moving in," Kerry said.

Republicans aim to take a second swing at Mayorkas impeachment

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will try again on Tuesday to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden's top border official, a week after their first attempt ended in a humiliating legislative defeat for Republican Speaker Mike Johnson. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stands accused by House Republicans of failing to stem record flows of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, in what Donald Trump views as a top issue in his campaign to unseat Biden in the November presidential election.

Democrats seek to regain US House seat vacated by Santos, erode Republicans' majority

Democrats will try to whittle away Republicans' razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in a New York special election on Tuesday to fill the vacancy created by Republican George Santos' ouster from the chamber. Mazi Melesa Pilip, an Ethiopian-born Republican county legislator who served in the Israeli military, and Tom Suozzi, a Democratic former congressman, county executive and mayor, are seeking the seat representing a small corner of New York City and some of its eastern suburbs.

Half of Americans think Biden got special treatment in document probe: Reuters/Ipsos poll

About half of Americans think President Joe Biden got special treatment when federal prosecutors decided last week they would not prosecute him for allegedly mishandling classified documents, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Some 53% of respondents, including 29% of Democrats, in the four-day poll which closed on Monday, agree with a statement that "Biden received special treatment because he is the U.S. president."

Biden, Trump remain locked in tight rematch after special counsel report: Reuters poll

President Joe Biden and his leading Republican challenger Donald Trump remain locked in a tight election rematch, after a special prosecutor's report commenting on the Democratic incumbent's mental acuity, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The four-day poll, which closed on Monday, showed former President Trump with the support of 37% of respondents, compared with 34% support for Biden, at the edge of the survey's 2.9 percentage point margin of error.

