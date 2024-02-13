- Disturbing Incident in Pune as Man Engulfs Himself in Flames Outside Police Outpost, Sustains Severe Injuries - Brave Act of Protest Turns Tragic as Individual Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Pune Police Outpost - Shocking Self-Immolation Incident Unfolds Outside Pune Police Outpost, Man Left with Grave Injuries - Alarming Incident Rocks Pune as Man Deliberately Sets Himself on Fire Near Police Outpost, Suffers Grievous Injuries - Troubling Scene Unfolds in Pune as Man Engages in Self-Immolation Outside Police Outpost; Injuries are Severe
A 34-year-old man was seriously injured after he set himself on fire outside a police outpost in Pune city on Tuesday seeking immediate action on a complaint he has lodged, an official said. Policemen assured him of necessary action as there is no provision for arrest under NC complaint, the official said.
A 34-year-old man was seriously injured after he set himself on fire outside a police outpost in Pune city on Tuesday seeking immediate action on a complaint he has lodged, an official said. Police personnel put out the flames and rushed the man, identified as Rohidas Jadhav, to a hospital. He is in a critical condition. Jadhav had lodged a complaint against another person over a parking dispute in his housing society, and police had registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence. A counter-complaint was also lodged.
''Today, Jadhav came to the police chowky in Wagholi area in the morning and sought immediate action on his complaint. Policemen assured him of necessary action as there is no provision for arrest under NC complaint,'' the official said. Jadhav, however, was not convinced. He went out and set himself on fire after dousing himself with some inflammable substance, he said.
