A 34-year-old man was seriously injured after he set himself on fire outside a police outpost in Pune city on Tuesday seeking immediate action on a complaint he has lodged, an official said. Police personnel put out the flames and rushed the man, identified as Rohidas Jadhav, to a hospital. He is in a critical condition. Jadhav had lodged a complaint against another person over a parking dispute in his housing society, and police had registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence. A counter-complaint was also lodged.

''Today, Jadhav came to the police chowky in Wagholi area in the morning and sought immediate action on his complaint. Policemen assured him of necessary action as there is no provision for arrest under NC complaint,'' the official said. Jadhav, however, was not convinced. He went out and set himself on fire after dousing himself with some inflammable substance, he said.

