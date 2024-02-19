Left Menu

HC stays proceedings against private company pending before ED

the ED taking cognizance of the scheduled offence in FIR had registered a case under PMLA. The agency summoned him and accordingly, he appeared and submitted all the documents it required, he added.He said in this backdrop, the FIR was quashed by the court on February 7, 2024.

The Madras High Court has stayed all further proceedings pending before the Enforcement Directorate against city-based Ocean Lifespaces India Private Limited in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and Sunder Mohan granted the interim stay and posted to March 1, further hearing of the petition filed by the firm, which sought to quash the proceedings pending before the ED under the PMLA.

In his petition, company MD Sylvanus King Peter submitted that Balasubramaniam Sriram, a former director of the company, on a misapprehension, filed a criminal complaint with false allegations last year before the Central Crime Branch, Chennai. An FIR was registered against him and two other directors, suppressing the pendency of the application before the National Company Law Tribunal. Thereafter, despite the full and final Settlement of Rs 50 crore on August 17, 2023 by virtue of buy-back of shares held by Sriram in the company, the FIR was kept pending on the file of CCB, he added.

He said in the meanwhile. the ED taking cognizance of the scheduled offence in FIR had registered a case under PMLA. It had also searched his premises and office. The agency summoned him and accordingly, he appeared and submitted all the documents it required, he added.

He said in this backdrop, the FIR was quashed by the court on February 7, 2024. On the next day itself, he had sent a letter to the ED informing the quashing of the predicate offence in the FIR. The predicate offence being quashed by this court, he seeks indulgence of this court for quashing of the summon of the ED against him and all proceedings under PMLA, he added.

