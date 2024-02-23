World News Roundup: US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia action on Friday; Pakistani Islamist parties rally against top judge on blasphemy accusations and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Somalia will defend itself if Ethiopia seals 'illegal' port deal, president says

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said his country would "defend itself" if Ethiopia goes ahead with a deal to set up a naval base in the breakaway region of Somaliland and possibly recognise the territory as an independent state. Landlocked Ethiopia agreed a memorandum of understanding on Jan. 1 to lease 20 km (12 miles) of coastline in Somaliland - a territory that Somalia says it owns, even though the northern region has enjoyed effective autonomy since 1991.

Pakistani Islamist parties rally against top judge on blasphemy accusations

Hundreds of supporters from Pakistani Islamist parties on Friday rallied to protest against what they say were blasphemous remarks by the country's chief justice. The protest call, by various religious and political groups led by hardline Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) whose rallying cry is "death to blasphemers", said that remarks by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa in a case against a member of the minority Ahmadi community were blasphemous.

Hamas says it is awaiting new truce proposal from mediators' talks with Israel

Hamas wrapped up ceasefire talks in Cairo and is now waiting to see what mediators bring back from weekend talks with Israel, an official from the militant group said on Friday, in what appears to be the most serious push for weeks to halt the fighting. Mediators have ramped up efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, in the hope of heading off an Israeli assault on the Gaza city of Rafah where more than a million displaced people are sheltering at the southern edge of the enclave.

US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia action on Friday

The United States will impose sanctions on over 500 targets on Friday in action marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. The action, taken in partnership with other countries, will target Russia's military industrial complex and companies in third countries that facilitate Russia's access to goods it wants, Adeyemo said, as Washington seeks to hold Russia to account over the war and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Protesting Indian farmers burn effigies of Modi and other ministers

Indian farmers demanding higher prices for their crops burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers on Friday as they sought to expand their protest against his government months before elections. Thousands of farmers began a 'Delhi Chalo' (Let's go to Delhi) march last week but were stopped by security forces about 200 km (125 miles) north of the capital, with water cannons and teargas being used to push them back.

Netanyahu's post-war plan says Israel to keep security control on Palestinian areas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented his first official "day after" plan for the Gaza Strip once the war there ends, saying Israel will keep security control over all Palestinian areas and make reconstruction of Gaza dependent on its demilitarisation. The document proposes Israel would maintain security control over all land west of Jordan, including the occupied West Bank and Gaza - territories where the Palestinians hope to establish an independent state.

Biden announces new sanctions vs Russia two years into Ukraine war

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced Washington would issue more than 500 new sanctions targeting Russia as the United States seeks to increase pressure on Moscow to mark the second anniversary of its war in Ukraine. The United States will also impose new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing support to Russia and take action to further reduce Russia's energy revenues, Biden said in a statement.

'Good news': Poland to get up to 137 billion euros in funds, says EU chief

Poland will gain access to up to 137 billion euros ($148 billion) in European Union funds, the head of the EU executive said on Friday, after the new government in Warsaw began implementing reforms it says will restore judicial independence in the country. Unblocking the cash was a promise made by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition government, and gaining access to it will provide an investment boost for an economy that has been buffeted by the fallout of the war in Ukraine and is weighed down by weakness in big trading partner Germany.

French farmers prepare tough welcome for Macron at farm show

French farmers were back on the streets of Paris on Friday, warning President Emmanuel Macron that he should expect a difficult welcome when he opens a major farm show on Saturday, amid anger over costs, red tape and green regulations. Dozens of tractors rolled into the French capital, loudly honking their horns. One tractor carried a sign that read: "Macron you're sowing the seeds for a storm - be careful of what you reap."

UK-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State lost her latest appeal on Friday over the removal of her British citizenship. The British government took away Shamima Begum's citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.

