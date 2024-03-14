World News Roundup: Analysis-Putin grows war economy but incomes suffer 'lost decade'; Israeli fire kills six Gazans awaiting aid trucks, say Palestinian health officials and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Cuba's private sector provides elderly care - for those who can afford it

Cuban Clotilde Ravelo is inching up on 90 years old, just fractured her hip and, to make matters worse, most of her family have migrated off the island, leaving behind a pressing issue: Who will care for her? Enter Cuba's fast-growing private sector.

Analysis-Putin grows war economy but incomes suffer 'lost decade'

When President Vladimir Putin ran for re-election in 2018, he promised a "decisive breakthrough" in living standards. Six years later, as Russians go to the polls again, he is recycling old promises with new deadlines. In a major speech last month, Putin pledged more than 11.5 trillion roubles ($125 billion) of spending on areas ranging from mortgage subsidies and tax breaks for young parents to sweeping upgrades to public infrastructure.

Israeli fire kills six Gazans awaiting aid trucks, say Palestinian health officials

Israeli fire killed six Palestinians and wounded dozens of others as crowds of residents awaited aid trucks in Gaza City, Gaza health ministry officials said on Thursday. Palestinians were rushing to get aid supplies at the Kuwait roundabout in northern Gaza City late on Wednesday evening when Israeli forces opened fire, residents and health officials said. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

Media harassment after China restaurant blast sparks protest, public criticism

The association overseeing Chinese journalists issued a rare statement of protest after reporters were blocked by local residents and security guards while trying to report on the aftermath of a blast outside Beijing. A powerful explosion on Wednesday morning suspected to have been triggered by a gas leak at a fried chicken shop in Sanhe, a city in Hebei province adjacent to Beijing, ripped off the facade of nearby buildings, killed seven people and injured 27 others.

Explainer-What is Britain's new extremism definition?

Britain unveiled a new definition of extremism on Thursday to counter a surge in hate crimes, raising some concerns it would inhibit free speech and unfairly target Muslim groups. WHY IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS?

Nigeria kidnappings break up families, keep children out of school

Esther Joseph said she went "almost mad" with anguish when her 13-year-old daughter Precious Sim was kidnapped from a northern Nigeria high school along with other students on July 5, 2021. In the following days, she tried to go after the kidnappers in the surrounding forest, but army soldiers - alerted by fellow community members - caught up with her and brought her back.

Smudged ID cards, missing names blemish Congo's $1 billion election

Congolese law student Stephanie Mbafumoja was exhilarated to sit for the photo for a voter identity card that would allow her, for the first time, to have a say in the future of her nation. The 23-year-old’s enthusiasm soured when she was handed a card bearing a distorted image she said looked nothing like her. Within a few weeks, the printed text on the card began to fade.

Ukrainian soldier uses mud and ash to paint scenes of nature and war

When Oleg Bazylewicz, an artist and writer, signed up for military duty on the day that Russia invaded his native Ukraine, he readied the two things he valued most - his watercolours and his block flute, a musical instrument. At the front, the first lieutenant who serves as the deputy commander of an artillery battery took time away from the drudgery of his daily duties to draw and paint, using pencil, charcoal and his watercolours.

Norway's King Harald has been discharged from hospital after getting pacemaker

Norway's King Harald has been discharged from the hospital after receiving a permanent pacemaker earlier this week and is doing well, the royal court said on Thursday. The king will be on sick leave until April 8 to rest and recuperate, the court said in a statement.

Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional, high court says

A high court in Japan on Thursday said the country's ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, ruling on a matter that has divided lower levels of the judiciary and put the conservative government at odds with shifting public opinion. Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven industrialised nations that doesn't offer legal protection for same-sex unions. Rights groups say the omission is discriminatory and hurts its appeal as a global business centre.

