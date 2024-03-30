World News Roundup: Tajikistan says migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack; Ex-Austria security official held on suspicion of spying and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Prosecutors search Peruvian president's home in graft inquiry

Peruvian prosecutors raided the home of President Dina Boluarte late on Friday as part of inquiries into possible illicit enrichment and failure to declare ownership of luxury watches. Police broke down the door of the residence, television images showed, apparently after calls by officials to open up went unanswered. Radio station RPP said Boluarte was not at her home, in the Lima district of Surquillo, at the time of the raid.

Ex-Austria security official held on suspicion of spying

A former Austrian domestic intelligence official with alleged ties to a fugitive former executive of collapsed German payments company Wirecard has been detained on suspicion of spying. Egisto Ott, an ex-employee of the now-defunct Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT), was arrested on Friday with another person, according to a spokesperson for the Vienna public prosecutor's office.

Tajikistan says migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack

There has been a surge of migrant workers leaving Russia for Tajikistan after a March 22 concert hall attack near Moscow which left dozens dead, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Labour, Migration and Employment. Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers over a week ago in the worst attack in Russia in two decades which left at least 144 people dead.

Canada's mild winter disrupts key ice road to remote Arctic diamond mines

An unusually warm winter in Canada this year has delayed the opening of a 400-kilometer (250-mile) ice road that is rebuilt every year as the main conduit for Rio Tinto, Burgundy Mines , and De Beers to access their diamond mines in the remote Arctic region. The Winter Road, which serves the region accessible only by air for 10 months of the year, opened with a two-week delay in the middle of February, disrupting movement of goods along the ice road built over 64 frozen lakes.

Three UN observers and a translator wounded in south Lebanon, peacekeeping mission says

Three United Nations observers and a translator were wounded on Saturday when a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol in south Lebanon, the U.N. peacekeeping mission said, adding it was still investigating the origin of the blast. The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL, as well as unarmed technical observers known as UNTSO, are stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, known as the Blue Line.

Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid, Wafa news agency reports

Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday, an incident which the Israeli military said was under review. There were confrontations with Israeli forces at the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin city, during a pre-dawn military raid there, the Wafa report said. The Israeli military said a number of Palestinian gunmen had shot at its troops, who returned fire.

Ukraine says Russian drone, missile attacks damage power facilities

Massive Russian missile and drone attacks hit thermal and hydropower plants in central and western Ukraine overnight, officials said on Friday, in the latest barrage targeting the country's already damaged power infrastructure. Kaniv hydropower plant was among the targets along with the Dnister plant, which is located on the Dnister River, flowing through neighbouring Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect

A hostage drama at a nightclub in the eastern Netherlands ended peacefully after several hours on Saturday with the arrest of a suspect - a man wearing a balaclava mask who exited the building and surrendered to police. "The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested," a police statement said. "We cannot share more information at this time."

Special Report-Two Black cadets and the struggle for diversity at an elite US military institution

Pale marble pavers crisscross the Terrazzo, the plaza at the heart of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado that cadets traverse daily, on the way to class, the library, and meals. In their first year, cadets must run and keep to the narrow marble strips whenever they are on the 20-acre Terrazzo. Tusajigwe Owens doesn't take shortcuts. He is one of 112 Black cadets in the class of 1,071 freshmen who started at the academy in June 2022.

Pope Francis to take part in Easter Vigil, Vatican says

Pope Francis is scheduled to take part in an Easter Vigil service on Saturday as planned following his last-minute cancellation from the Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum, the Vatican said. A Vatican statement listed the evening service in St Peter's Basilica as the pope's only public engagement for the day.

