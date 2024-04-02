Health News Roundup: South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees; Florida top court lets abortion rights ballot measure go to voters and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness

Nigerian swimmer Akinrodoye Samuel has tried to raise awareness on mental health in Africa's most populous nation, swimming nearly 12 km (7.45 miles), the length of the longest bridge in Lagos where many people have jumped to their deaths. Samuel, a swimming coach, said he was moved by the experience of a friend who nearly took his own life due to depression.

Russian military intelligence unit may be linked to 'Havana syndrome', Insider reports

The mysterious "Havana syndrome" ailment that has afflicted U.S. diplomats and spies across the world may be linked to energy weapons wielded by members of a Russian military intelligence sabotage unit, the Insider media group reported. A U.S. intelligence investigation whose findings were released last year found that it was "very unlikely" a foreign adversary was responsible for the ailment, first reported by U.S. embassy officials in the Cuban capital Havana in 2016.

South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday his government is open to talks with doctors who oppose his plan to increase medical school admissions, while accusing critics of offering no reasonable alternative to ease a doctor shortage. In a 50-minute address to the country, Yoon signalled his willingness for the first time to seek a compromise on his medical reform proposals after the government called for dialogue with striking doctors.

Florida top court lets abortion rights ballot measure go to voters

Florida's top court on Monday upheld a Republican-backed law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy - a decision that allows a stricter six-week ban to take effect - but also cleared the way for voters to decide whether to amend the state's constitution to establish a right to abortion. The Florida Supreme Court's ruling upholding the existing ban - a victory for Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republicans - came in a challenge filed by abortion provider Planned Parenthood and others.

Teva, Viatris win new chance to challenge J&J schizophrenia drug patent

Teva Pharmaceutical and Viatris convinced a U.S. appeals court on Monday to revive their challenges to a patent covering a blockbuster Johnson & Johnson schizophrenia drug, giving them a new chance to clear a path to launch cheaper generic versions of the medicine. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the last remaining J&J patent covering its Invega Sustenna may be invalid, sending the case back for a New Jersey federal court to reconsider.

Fitch says UnitedHealth unit hack to have no credit impact on not-for-profit hospitals

Fitch does not anticipate any credit impact on not-for-profit hospitals in the United States from the cyberattack at UnitedHealth's tech unit Change Healthcare that caused disruption to pharmacies across the U.S., the ratings agency said on Monday. The agency said it does not see any negative rating implications tied to the hack if the care providers can return to normal operations in the near term and maintain a large-enough cash cushion.

Activist investor Ancora secures two Elanco board seats, Bloomberg News reports

Investment firm Ancora Holdings has reached an agreement with Elanco Animal Health to add two of its director candidates to the company's board, Bloomberg News reported late on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Elanco, which makes medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock will add Ancora nominees Craig Wallace and Kathy Turner to its board of directors, the report said.

Texas, CDC say bird influenza detected in person exposed to dairy cattle

Texas and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported a human case of avian influenza in a person who had contact with dairy cows presumed to be infected with the virus. It is the second case of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza identified in a person in the United States.

Japanese authorities inspect second Kobayashi Pharma factory after deaths

Health authorities searched a second Kobayashi Pharmaceutical factory in western Japan on Sunday after the company reported five deaths possibly tied to dietary supplements, an official said. The inspection in Wakayama prefecture follows one on Saturday in Osaka, expanding the investigation into the drugmaker's use of "Beni-Koji" red yeast materials.

