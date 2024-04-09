New Headline - Court Reveals Intimidation Tactics Used by Victims Welfare Association Against QNET India in Financial Fraud Case

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Forbids derogatory statements in respect of Vihaan and its business associates • Reaffirms uninterrupted QNET Product Supplies In a major ruling on April 2nd, 2024, Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd, the exclusive franchise of QNET in India, secured a crucial court order from the City Civil & Sessions Court of Bangalore. The order effectively puts a stop to the smear campaign orchestrated by the FINANCIAL FRAUD’S VICTIMS WELFARE ASSOCIATION and its members GURUPREET SINGH INDERJEETSINGH ANAND, PHANIDRA, ANUJA KOTECHA and SURENDRA MUKAITRA against QNET's operations in India.

The court's interim order prohibits the Association and its members from making false and unverified statements regarding QNET's business activities. Specifically, they are barred from organizing press conferences or disseminating defamatory content aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Vihaan and its business partners. For over a decade, the defendants have employed criminal intimidation tactics and heralded baseless allegations to undermine QNET and Vihaan's credibility. Their efforts included social media campaigns and public demonstrations aimed at maligning the QNET brand and impugning the professionalism of Vihaan's employees.

The court's ruling comes in response to the Association's recent press conference in Hyderabad on March 17th, 2024 where they sought to discredit QNET's business operations in India. The April 2nd order unequivocally rejects these allegations and condemns the Association's propaganda tactics.

The court denounced the defendants' actions as blatant blackmail and emphasized that freedom of speech does not extend to making defamatory statements against legitimate businesses operating within the bounds of the law. “The words expressed by the defendants are extreme, and shocking. Which is clear cut case of blackmailing the company, which is working by registering under the provisions of the law of this court. In fact, the defendants on the guise that they have a right to speak cannot make such a defamatory and derogatory statements against anybody, never-the-less against the plaintiff company,” observed the court.

The court also uncovered attempts by the Association to disrupt QNET's supply chain by pressuring service providers like TCI Corporation and logistic partners like Blue Dart and India Post. However, investigations revealed that services continue uninterrupted, debunking the Association's claims. It was observed that as per the High Court of Karnataka order, in favour of Vihaan - W.P. 7603/2024, dated 13/03/2024, the services of India Post continue.

Furthermore, the court remarked that previous legal proceedings have already dismissed allegations of QNET operating illegal pyramid or ponzi schemes in India. Both the Supreme Court’s Stay Order (as early as March 2017) and the High Court of Karnataka’s FIR-Quashing order (February 2017) point towards the legitimacy of Vihaan's business operations, refuting any insinuations of wrongdoing.

Any allegation linking QNET or Vihaan to tragic incidents, such as suicides, is baseless and without merit. QNET, with its 26-year legacy, remains committed to delivering high-quality products and supporting its independent distributors across India.

This court order marks a significant victory for QNET and underscores the importance of upholding truth and fairness in public discourse. As QNET continues its mission to empower individuals through entrepreneurship, it remains steadfast in its dedication to integrity and transparency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)