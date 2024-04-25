Un chief guterres calls on haiti's new authorities to expedite implementation of transitional governance arrangements - un spokesperson

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on the new authorities in Haiti "to expedite the full implementation of the transitional governance arrangements" and for the swift deployment of an multinational security mission to help tackle the "dire" situation, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General appeals to all member states to ensure the multinational security support mission receives the financial and logistical support it needs to succeed," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

