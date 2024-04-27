World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Abbas, international leaders to hold Gaza talks in Riyadh this week

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and several international officials will be in Riyadh this week for talks aimed at pushing for a peace agreement in Gaza to be held on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum meeting, the WEF's president said on Saturday. "We do have the key players now in Riyadh and hopefully the discussions can lead into a process towards reconciliation and peace," Børge Brende said at a news conference in Riyadh, adding that Gaza's humanitarian crisis would be on the agenda.

Socialist supporters call on Spanish prime minister to stay

Thousands of Socialist Party supporters travelled from across Spain for a rally in Madrid on Saturday to call on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to stay on, after he stunned the country this week by saying he might quit the premiership. Sanchez said on Wednesday he would step back "for a few days" to decide whether he wants to continue leading the government after a court launched a business corruption probe into his wife's private dealings. He said this was part of a sustained campaign of slander against him and his family by political opponents.

Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign

A Russian missile attack pounded power facilities in the centre and west of Ukraine on Saturday, mounting pressure on the ailing energy system as the country faces a shortage of air defences despite a breakthrough in U.S. military aid. The strike using ballistic missiles and cruise missiles fired by Russian strategic bombers based in the Arctic Circle was the fourth large-scale aerial assault targeting the power system since March 22.

U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ

U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably didn't order opposition politician Alexei Navalny killed at an Arctic prison camp in February, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Navalny, 47 when he died, was Putin's fiercest domestic critic. His allies, branded extremists by the authorities, accused Putin of having him murdered and have said they will provide proof to back their allegation.

South Korea to consult Naver, after report firm faces Japan pressure to divest stake

South Korea said on Saturday it will consult with Naver, after media reported that the domestic internet company was under pressure from Japan to divest from a venture, adding that its companies should not face discrimination. The South Korean foreign ministry was asked to respond to a Kyodo news agency report earlier this week that Japan's SoftBank Group was in talks to buy shares of LY Corp from Naver after administrative guidance from Japan's internal affairs and communications ministry over a data leak last year.

Philippines denies deal with China over disputed South China Sea shoal

The Philippines on Saturday denied a Chinese claim that the two countries had reached an agreement over an escalating maritime dispute in the South China Sea, calling the claim propaganda. A spokesperson at China's embassy in Manila said on April 18 that the two had agreed early this year to a "new model" in managing tensions at the Second Thomas Shoal, without elaborating.

Taiwan reports Chinese military activity after Blinken leaves Beijing

Taiwan reported renewed Chinese military activity near the island on Saturday with 12 aircraft crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, a day after U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken ended a visit to China. The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties. Blinken said he had stressed the "critical importance" of maintaining peace and stability across the strait while in China.

Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice

Violence against women is an "epidemic" in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday, as thousands attended rallies in Sydney and other major Australian cities urging tougher laws on gendered violence. The rallies were spurred by a wave of violence against women that the government says has seen a woman killed every four days this year. The rallies also followed a mass stabbing in Sydney this month that killed six people, including five women.

German chancellor shows support for debt brake reform in the future

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said for the first time on Saturday that he supports a reform of the country's constitutionally-enshrined debt brake, but does not currently see any possibility of doing it right now. Altering the rules of the debt brake, which limits public deficits to 0.35% of gross domestic product, would require a two-thirds majority in the upper and lower houses of parliament.

US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide. "The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)