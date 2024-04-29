US Secretary of State to travel to Jordan and Israel — State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 01:27 IST
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) -
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will expand his trip to the Middle East and continue onto Jordan and Israel after visiting Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Sunday.
In a statement, Miller said Blinken will focus on the effort to secure a ceasefire in Gaza that will see the release of hostages and ensure humanitarian aid into the enclave continues or increases.
