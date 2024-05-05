Left Menu

Amended Headline: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Initiates Proclamation Proceedings against Fugitives Implicated in Poonch Terrorist Funding Case

SIA issued notices for two absconders (Liyaqat, Arshad) in a narco-terrorism case in Poonch, J&K. The notices require them to appear before court within 30 days or face property attachment proceedings under Section 83 of CrPC.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2024 21:07 IST
The State Investigation Agency on Sunday pasted proclamation notices on the houses of two absconders wanted in a case related to narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A State Investigation Agency (SIA) team reached the houses of Mohd Liyaqat alias Billa of Khari Karmara and Mohd Arshad alias Asif of Darabagyal Digwar Terwan near the Line of Control and pasted the proclamation notices, seeking their appearance before the Principal Sessions Judge, Poonch, within one month, the officials said.

Liyaqat and Arshad are wanted in a case registered last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they added.

''Proclamation is hereby made that the accused persons are required to appear before the court (of Principal Sessions Judge, Poonch) within the period of 30 days from the date of publication of proclamation, failing which proceedings under Section 83 of the CrPC (attachment of any property) shall be initiated against them,'' the notice read.

