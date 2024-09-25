‘If we act together,’ we can overcome global challenges – UN Assembly President

In a powerful address to the UN General Assembly, the 193-member body’s President, Philémon Yang said the annual high-level debate “remains one of the world’s most inclusive, represented, representative and authoritative platforms for global reflection of collective action”.

Emphasizing the urgent need for collective action to address pressing global issues, Mr Yang highlighted the critical state of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that with only five years remaining until the globally agreed 2030 deadline, less than 17 per cent of the targets are on track.

He also underscored the immediate threats posed by the climate crisis, which is impacting ecosystems and livelihoods worldwide.

“The urgency of our task cannot be overstated,” he said, calling for a united front against the escalating climate emergency.

Call for ceasefires in ongoing conflicts

The Assembly President then turned to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, Haiti, and Sudan, urging immediate ceasefires and adherence to international humanitarian law.

He specifically called for an end to the violence between Hamas and Israel, advocating for the unconditional release of hostages and a two-state solution to ensure lasting peace and dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Military spending and the rising nuclear threat

Mr. Yang warned against the diversion of resources into military stockpiles, which he described as fueling an unprecedented arms race reminiscent of the Cold War.

He reiterated the existential threat posed by nuclear weapons, calling for urgent measures to abolish these instruments of destruction.

In his remarks, the Assembly President stressed the importance of dialogue and trust among nations, noting that old prejudices and new divisions hinder peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

“Constant dialogue is a powerful weapon,” he asserted, emphasizing that trust is essential for human dignity and lasting peace.

Gender equality and human rightsThe President also addressed gender equality, highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by women and girls worldwide who are denied basic rights and opportunities.

He condemned forced labour and modern slavery, calling for a global commitment to combat these injustices.

Reforming multilateral institutions

Yang pointed to the urgent need for reform in the international financial system, as many countries grapple with crippling debt.

He noted the widening digital divide, which excludes entire populations from essential resources needed for success in the modern world.

Mr. Yang reminded world leaders of their collective responsibility to shape a better future.

He referenced the recent Summit of the Future and the adoption of the Pact for the Future, which aims to reinvigorate multilateral institutions to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Visit UN News for more.