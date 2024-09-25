‘We won’t be silent as apartheid is perpetrated against others’ – South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday told the UN General Assembly that his nation had benefited from a wave of international solidarity in the battle to end apartheid and usher in a new democratic era.

In his address to Assembly's annual high-level debate, he said, “The South African story bears witness to the enduring role of the United Nations in global matters. In supporting our struggle, the UN affirmed the principles of the UN Charter – fundamental human rights, the dignity and worth of every person, and the equal rights of nations large and small.”

With his country’s historic struggle to secure a flourishing democracy in mind, President Ramaphosa emphasized: “We South Africans know what apartheid looks like [and] we will not remain silent and watch as apartheid is perpetrated against others” in Gaza as Israel continues its collective punishment of the Palestinians.

He called for a collective effort through the UN system and other multinational institutions to end civilian suffering and for South Africa's legal action taken against Israel through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to prevail.

“The only lasting solution is the establishment of a Palestinian State that will exist side by side with Israel with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he stressed.

On other issues, he said every effort must be taken to bring peace to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Yemen, Ukraine and the Sahel region, but that all requires a truly representative and inclusive Security Council.

“The Security Council must be reformed as a matter of urgency. It must become more inclusive so that the voices of all nations can be heard and considered.”

He added that, "Africa stands ready to play its role in building a safer global order by participating in the work of the UN Security Council on the basis of respect and acceptance.”

President Ramaphosa said as part of the search for a safer world order, there must be greater cooperation between the UN and the African Union to resolve the root causes of wars on the continent.

