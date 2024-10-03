Left Menu

Safe Return: Manipur Youths Freed After Hostage Ordeal

Two youths abducted by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district were released after seven days. They were handed over to the police and are returning to Imphal. The state government, with central assistance, negotiated their release. Chief Minister appreciated all efforts for the youths' safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:03 IST
N Biren Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur's Kangpokpi district, two youths, held hostage by armed men for a week, were freed and handed over to the police on Thursday morning. Their ordeal began on September 27 when they lost their way accompanying another youth to an exam.

The two youths, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh, are now being escorted back to Imphal, according to a police officer. Their release was facilitated through negotiations carried out by the state government with the Center's assistance.

Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, expressed gratitude to all parties involved in securing their release, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between state and central governments to ensure the youths' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

