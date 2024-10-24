Mafia Ties Shake Italian Bank: Banca Progetto Placed Under Court Administration

Banca Progetto, a modest Italian bank, has found itself entangled in a legal quagmire, as a recent court document reveals it has been placed under court administration. Accusations of lending money to an individual arrested on mafia charges have surfaced, casting a shadow over the institution. This action follows the bank's planned sale by investment firm Oaktree to Centerbridge.

In parallel developments, Milan prosecutors have similarly intervened with companies linked to luxury giants, Armani and LVMH, as they investigate allegations of worker exploitation among suppliers. Such movements highlight a broader judicial crackdown on unethical corporate practices within Italy.

The court's decision to appoint a temporary administrator aims to rectify Banca Progetto's operational missteps while maintaining business continuity. No formal charges have been placed against the bank. Allegations focus on the bank's failure to conduct due diligence when issuing state-guaranteed loans, a negligence detailed in documents acquired by Reuters.

