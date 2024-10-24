Left Menu

Mafia Ties Shake Italian Bank: Banca Progetto Placed Under Court Administration

Banca Progetto, an Italian bank, is under court administration for alleged mafia-linked lending. Prosecutors claim it provided state-guaranteed financing without thorough checks. The bank was recently set to be sold by Oaktree to Centerbridge. Similar actions have been taken against companies associated with Armani and LVMH for worker exploitation probes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:41 IST
Mafia Ties Shake Italian Bank: Banca Progetto Placed Under Court Administration

Banca Progetto, a modest Italian bank, has found itself entangled in a legal quagmire, as a recent court document reveals it has been placed under court administration. Accusations of lending money to an individual arrested on mafia charges have surfaced, casting a shadow over the institution. This action follows the bank's planned sale by investment firm Oaktree to Centerbridge.

In parallel developments, Milan prosecutors have similarly intervened with companies linked to luxury giants, Armani and LVMH, as they investigate allegations of worker exploitation among suppliers. Such movements highlight a broader judicial crackdown on unethical corporate practices within Italy.

The court's decision to appoint a temporary administrator aims to rectify Banca Progetto's operational missteps while maintaining business continuity. No formal charges have been placed against the bank. Allegations focus on the bank's failure to conduct due diligence when issuing state-guaranteed loans, a negligence detailed in documents acquired by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024