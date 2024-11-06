Left Menu

Israel's New Defence Minister Targets Hostage Return and Militant Destruction

Israel Katz, the newly appointed Israeli defence minister, announced his priorities of retrieving hostages from Gaza and eradicating militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. In his first statement, Katz emphasized the mission's significance, his commitment to Israeli security, and the need to ensure the safety of citizens in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 06-11-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 01:48 IST
Israel's New Defence Minister Targets Hostage Return and Militant Destruction
Israel Katz
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Israel Katz, Israel's newly appointed defence minister, has declared his firm commitment to retrieving hostages held in Gaza and dismantling the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. He made these priorities clear in his initial public statement since assuming the role.

Katz emphasized the strategic importance of these missions, stating that the return of all abducted individuals is the most critical objective. He underscored this as a 'value mission' and highlighted the need to secure Israel's borders against aggression while ensuring the safe return of displaced residents.

The focus now shifts to Katz's leadership in navigating these complex challenges as tensions run high in the region. His approach marks a decisive stance on reinforcing Israeli security amidst ongoing regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024