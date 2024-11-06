Israel's New Defence Minister Targets Hostage Return and Militant Destruction

Israel Katz, Israel's newly appointed defence minister, has declared his firm commitment to retrieving hostages held in Gaza and dismantling the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. He made these priorities clear in his initial public statement since assuming the role.

Katz emphasized the strategic importance of these missions, stating that the return of all abducted individuals is the most critical objective. He underscored this as a 'value mission' and highlighted the need to secure Israel's borders against aggression while ensuring the safe return of displaced residents.

The focus now shifts to Katz's leadership in navigating these complex challenges as tensions run high in the region. His approach marks a decisive stance on reinforcing Israeli security amidst ongoing regional threats.

