Daring Rescue: Woman Trapped in Dubai Stage Scam Returns Home

A Thane woman, enticed by a dance show opportunity, found herself trapped in Dubai, eventually rescued by local police. She was initially attracted by promises of good pay from a friend but encountered a shocking reality: bar dancing at a club.

Upon refusing to participate in such activities, she was informed of substantial fictitious costs incurred for her trip, allegedly totaling between Rs 6-7 lakh. Demanding Rs 2.50 lakh for her return, her captors resorted to torture and food deprivation.

Her plight came to light when she managed to inform her husband, who lodged a police complaint. Swift action by Mumbra Police, in coordination with international agencies, assured her safe return. Her identity remains confidential for security reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)