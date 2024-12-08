Daring Rescue: Woman Trapped in Dubai Stage Scam Returns Home
A woman from Thane, lured to Dubai for a fraudulent dance opportunity, faced dire conditions but was rescued after her husband's complaint. The situation involved being coerced into bar dancing and enduring torture. Mumbra Police orchestrated her safe return by collaborating with various agencies.
- Country:
- India
A Thane woman, enticed by a dance show opportunity, found herself trapped in Dubai, eventually rescued by local police. She was initially attracted by promises of good pay from a friend but encountered a shocking reality: bar dancing at a club.
Upon refusing to participate in such activities, she was informed of substantial fictitious costs incurred for her trip, allegedly totaling between Rs 6-7 lakh. Demanding Rs 2.50 lakh for her return, her captors resorted to torture and food deprivation.
Her plight came to light when she managed to inform her husband, who lodged a police complaint. Swift action by Mumbra Police, in coordination with international agencies, assured her safe return. Her identity remains confidential for security reasons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
