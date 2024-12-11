Left Menu

Biden Sets Stage for Trump's Grand Return: A Security Blueprint

President Joe Biden has approved a new national security memorandum, crafted as guidance for the next administration to counter rising collaboration among China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. The memorandum outlines strategic recommendations, emphasizing enhanced interagency cooperation, information sharing, economic tool calibration, and crisis management preparation.

Biden Sets Stage for Trump's Grand Return: A Security Blueprint
  • United States

President Joe Biden has sanctioned a new national security memorandum as Donald Trump prepares for a potential White House return, the White House announced on Wednesday. The document aims to guide the next administration in addressing enhanced cooperation among China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

White House officials began drafting the document earlier this summer. Crafted as a strategic framework, it offers guidance for the incoming administration from day one, focusing on managing tighter ties between the U.S.'s main adversaries and competitors, according to two senior administration officials.

Classified due to sensitive findings, the memorandum outlines four key strategies: enhancing interagency unity, expediting ally information sharing on adversaries, optimizing economic sanctions, and preparing for concurrent crises. These steps are deemed crucial amid heightened post-Ukraine-invasion coordination between the quartet of nations.

