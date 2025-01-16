Dating App Deception: The Fund Manager Fraud

A 27-year-old student, Nilesh Jindal, has been apprehended in Jalandhar for allegedly deceiving individuals through dating apps by promising substantial financial returns.

The fraudster, claiming to be a fund manager, targeted professionals and students, convincing them to invest in bogus trading platforms.

One victim transferred Rs 18 lakh, lured by assurances of returns in cryptocurrency and stock trading. Authorities cracked the case by examining call records and digital traces, leading to Jindal's arrest along with recovery of devices used for the scam.

