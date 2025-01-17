Left Menu

Israel Awaits Hostage Returns Amidst Medical Concerns

As Israel anticipates the release of hostages, medical concerns about their prolonged captivity arise. Six hospitals are prepared to receive them, focusing on health and mental care. Roughly 100 hostages, including foreign nationals, remain in Gaza. A ceasefire's first phase sets up the release of 33 hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In anticipation of the release of hostages, Israeli medical staff express significant concerns about the prolonged conditions in which captives have been held.

A network of six hospitals across Israel is set to receive the incoming hostages, focusing on potential issues of nutrition and hygiene, as highlighted by Dr. Hagar Mizrahi from the health ministry.

Around 100 hostages, including some foreign nationals, remain in Gaza. With a ceasefire phase promising to release 33 hostages soon, the nation prepares to support both their physical and mental health needs upon return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

