Israel Awaits Hostage Returns Amidst Medical Concerns

In anticipation of the release of hostages, Israeli medical staff express significant concerns about the prolonged conditions in which captives have been held.

A network of six hospitals across Israel is set to receive the incoming hostages, focusing on potential issues of nutrition and hygiene, as highlighted by Dr. Hagar Mizrahi from the health ministry.

Around 100 hostages, including some foreign nationals, remain in Gaza. With a ceasefire phase promising to release 33 hostages soon, the nation prepares to support both their physical and mental health needs upon return.

