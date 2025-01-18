Left Menu

Israel Approves Ceasefire and Hostage Return Deal

The Israeli government approved a ceasefire and hostage return agreement after a lengthy cabinet meeting. This six-week ceasefire, set to begin on Sunday, includes a series of hostage-for-prisoner exchanges and aims to potentially end the 15-month conflict in Gaza.

The Israeli government has ratified a vital ceasefire and hostage return deal, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

In a cabinet meeting that stretched over six hours, a decision was reached early Saturday, marking a significant diplomatic development. The deal, although met with opposition from some cabinet hardliners, introduces a six-week ceasefire scheduled to begin on Sunday.

This agreement involves a series of hostage-for-prisoner exchanges and holds the potential to bring an end to the 15-month war in Gaza, offering hope for renewed peace efforts in the region.

