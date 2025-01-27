Left Menu

Hostage Release Deal Mediated by Qatar

Qatar has announced that the Palestinian militant group Hamas is set to release three hostages, including Israeli Arbel Yehud, before Friday. In exchange, Israel will permit displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday. This deal underscores Qatar's role as a mediator in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-01-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 03:20 IST
In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Qatar announced Sunday that Palestinian militant group Hamas will release three Israeli hostages, including Arbel Yehud, by Friday. This agreement marks a crucial diplomatic effort toward diffusing tensions in the region.

Qatar's foreign ministry statement revealed a reciprocal gesture from Israel, which will allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning. The move is seen as a win-win for both sides, with humanitarian implications for the affected populations.

The accord underscores Qatar's influential role as a mediator in the Middle East, highlighting its ability to facilitate dialogue between longstanding adversaries. The international community keenly watches these developments, hoping for further peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

