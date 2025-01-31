Left Menu

The Awaited Release: High-Profile Hostages Set to Return Home

The anticipated release of Israeli hostages Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, and Ofer Kalderon has brought a mix of relief and tension to Israel. The news follows a ceasefire and involves intricate negotiations, as families and activists call for further action to ensure the return of all captives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:43 IST
The Awaited Release: High-Profile Hostages Set to Return Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Excitement and anxiety have gripped Israel following news that high-profile hostages are set to be released, including Yarden Bibas, father to the youngest captives in Gaza. Reports on Friday indicated that he, along with Keith Siegel and Ofer Kalderon, have become household names in the country amid widespread campaigns for their freedom.

This release marks the fourth since a ceasefire paused hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with 33 Israeli captives expected to go home in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The announcement of the names provided by Hamas has, however, dampened hopes for the survival of Bibas' children and wife, believed dead by Hamas and a grave concern for Israel.

Advocates, dressed in white and bearing white umbrellas, staged a silent demonstration at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to demand more hostage releases. While families affirm the joy of the news, describing it as a 'relief,' they emphasize Israel's duty to retrieve all hostages, both alive and deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025