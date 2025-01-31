The Awaited Release: High-Profile Hostages Set to Return Home

Excitement and anxiety have gripped Israel following news that high-profile hostages are set to be released, including Yarden Bibas, father to the youngest captives in Gaza. Reports on Friday indicated that he, along with Keith Siegel and Ofer Kalderon, have become household names in the country amid widespread campaigns for their freedom.

This release marks the fourth since a ceasefire paused hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with 33 Israeli captives expected to go home in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The announcement of the names provided by Hamas has, however, dampened hopes for the survival of Bibas' children and wife, believed dead by Hamas and a grave concern for Israel.

Advocates, dressed in white and bearing white umbrellas, staged a silent demonstration at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to demand more hostage releases. While families affirm the joy of the news, describing it as a 'relief,' they emphasize Israel's duty to retrieve all hostages, both alive and deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)