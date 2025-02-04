Mumbai Court Returns Seized SUV to Police Amid VIP Vehicle Shortage

In a significant development, a special court in Mumbai has directed the release of a seized SUV back to the police, highlighting a pressing shortage of vehicles needed for VIP security arrangements in the city. The vehicle had previously been used by a dismissed police officer in a criminal case involving abduction and robbery.

The Mumbai police, grappling with a scarcity of vehicles necessary for VIP duty, approached the court for the return of the SUV, a TUV 300 model. This vehicle had been seized last year following its involvement in a high-profile crime where the dismissed cop, Babasaheb Bhagwat, masqueraded as a crime branch official to carry out criminal activities.

The court's decision came after both the prosecution and police expressed no objections, citing the vehicle's stationary condition risks causing damage and loss to the government. The interim return of the vehicle is contingent upon the execution of an indemnity bond worth Rs 10 lakh by Additional Police Commissioner Sachin Badhe.

(With inputs from agencies.)