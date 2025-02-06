Prataprao Jadhav Launches “Shatavari – For Better Health” Campaign to Promote Medicinal Plant Awareness

In a significant move to advance the understanding of medicinal plants and their health benefits, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush, officially launched the species-specific campaign titled “Shatavari – For Better Health” today. The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), and senior officials from the Ministry.

Minister Highlights Achievements and Future Goals

During his address, Shri Prataprao Jadhav underscored the remarkable progress achieved by the Ministry of Ayush over the past decade, praising NMPB’s proactive initiatives in promoting medicinal plants. He specifically lauded the success of previous awareness campaigns focused on Amla, Moringa, Giloe, and Ashwagandha, which have significantly contributed to public knowledge about traditional medicinal resources.

The Minister further emphasized the strategic importance of Shatavari in fulfilling the Panch Pran Goal set forth by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2022. The Prime Minister’s vision aims to transform India into a developed nation by its 100th Independence Day in 2047. As part of this mission, Shatavari has been identified as a crucial resource for enhancing women’s health, aligning with the broader objective of holistic well-being for all citizens.

Insights from Ministry Officials

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, elaborated on the pivotal role of NMPB in advancing the cultivation and conservation of medicinal plants. He provided detailed insights into the Central Sector Scheme for the Conservation, Development, and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants. This initiative is designed to ensure the long-term preservation and systematic cultivation of essential medicinal species, with Shatavari being a focal point.

Dr. Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO of NMPB, delved into the medicinal significance of Shatavari, particularly its benefits for women’s health, such as supporting reproductive health, hormonal balance, and boosting immunity. He also highlighted the plant’s agro-economic potential, noting its capacity to create livelihood opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs involved in the cultivation and trade of medicinal plants. To support this campaign, Dr. Dadhich announced financial assistance of ₹18.9 Lakhs for eligible organizations, aimed at fostering greater awareness and encouraging widespread adoption of Shatavari in public health practices.

Shatavari: A Step Toward Holistic Health

Known for its numerous health benefits, Shatavari (Asparagus racemosus) is especially renowned for its positive impact on women’s health, including enhancing fertility, alleviating menopausal symptoms, and improving overall vitality. The focused attention through this campaign ensures that the therapeutic advantages of Shatavari reach diverse communities across India, promoting its integration into everyday health regimens.

A Continued Commitment to Traditional Medicine

The launch of “Shatavari – For Better Health” marks another milestone in the Ministry of Ayush’s ongoing commitment to promoting traditional medicine and medicinal plants for improved health and well-being. This campaign not only aims to raise awareness but also reinforces the significance of India’s rich heritage in natural healing practices, contributing to a healthier and more informed nation.