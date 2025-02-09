Left Menu

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai workers freed after over a year in Gaza captivity arrived in Bangkok, joining an earlier released group. They were part of a 31-worker group taken hostage by Hamas in October 2023, with diplomatic efforts ongoing for remaining hostages and repatriating two killed workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-02-2025 07:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 07:23 IST
In a significant development, five Thai workers returned to Bangkok after being held hostage in Gaza for over a year, arriving on Sunday.

The freed men, aged between 27 and 36, were part of a group exchange negotiated by multiple countries, including Qatar and Iran. This marks the second batch of Thai hostages released amid the conflict.

Efforts continue to secure the release of the last remaining Thai captive and retrieve the bodies of two deceased workers, underscoring Thailand's ongoing diplomatic engagement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

