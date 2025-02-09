Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

In a significant development, five Thai workers returned to Bangkok after being held hostage in Gaza for over a year, arriving on Sunday.

The freed men, aged between 27 and 36, were part of a group exchange negotiated by multiple countries, including Qatar and Iran. This marks the second batch of Thai hostages released amid the conflict.

Efforts continue to secure the release of the last remaining Thai captive and retrieve the bodies of two deceased workers, underscoring Thailand's ongoing diplomatic engagement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)