South Korea's Acting President Calls for Tightened AI Security

South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok emphasized the need for enhanced security measures in AI usage, particularly involving Chinese startup DeepSeek. He also addressed potential U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as key trade discussions in the digital realm, during a government meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-02-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 06:05 IST
  • South Korea

In a recent government meeting, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok underscored the necessity of fortifying security protocols for artificial intelligence applications, highlighting concerns related to Chinese startup DeepSeek.

The meeting also delved into the potential economic impact of tariffs mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump on steel and aluminum imports.

Additionally, it covered the outcomes of the recent U.S.-Japan summit and the broader landscape of digital trade issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

