South Korea's Acting President Calls for Tightened AI Security

In a recent government meeting, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok underscored the necessity of fortifying security protocols for artificial intelligence applications, highlighting concerns related to Chinese startup DeepSeek.

The meeting also delved into the potential economic impact of tariffs mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump on steel and aluminum imports.

Additionally, it covered the outcomes of the recent U.S.-Japan summit and the broader landscape of digital trade issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)