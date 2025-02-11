Netanyahu's Ultimatum: Hostage Return or Escalated Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the ceasefire in Gaza could be terminated if hostages are not returned by Hamas by the imposed deadline. Netanyahu emphasized a potential return to military action. The statement underscores the high tensions and potential for renewed conflict in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:48 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning Tuesday concerning the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza. He stated the truce would be annulled if Hamas does not release hostages by noon on Saturday.
In a video announcement, Netanyahu emphasized the possibility of resuming intense military operations, aiming for Hamas's defeat.
This ultimatum highlights escalating tensions and the fragile state of current ceasefire agreements in the region, with the potential for increased conflict looming large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
