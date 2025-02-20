Left Menu

Tragic Return: Bodies of Israeli Hostages Released Amidst Tense Ceasefire Negotiations

Hamas plans to return the bodies of four Israeli hostages, highlighting the trauma post-October attack. With ceasefire terms causing tension, the release may impact further negotiations. Shiri Bibas and children Ariel and Kfir, killed in an airstrike, and Oded Lifshitz, kidnapped at 83, are among those returned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hamas is set to return the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, on Thursday. The return of Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel and Kfir, who were killed in an airstrike, and Oded Lifshitz, who was abducted at 83, marks a poignant moment for Israel.

The exchange follows a tentative ceasefire after 15 months of war, with Israel having celebrated the return of 24 hostages in recent weeks. Thursday's somber event underscores the ongoing pain of captivity and the protracted negotiations that preceded the truce.

This development may catalyze the next phase of ceasefire talks, though challenges remain. Hamas plans to release six more living hostages soon, but conditions are fraught as the group demands a lasting ceasefire before further releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

