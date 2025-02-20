Hamas Prepares to Return Israeli Hostages' Bodies Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Amid a complex ceasefire, Hamas is set to return the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including Shiri Bibas and her two children, and Oded Lifshitz. The release could influence ongoing negotiations. The return serves as a somber reminder of lives lost during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.
Hamas is poised to return the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother, her two children, and an elderly man, a move expected on Thursday. This marks a poignant moment as the release follows the Oct. 7 attack that claimed numerous lives and deeply affected Israelis nationwide.
The bodies belong to Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, who were reportedly killed during an Israeli airstrike. The militants displayed the coffins amid banners as Red Cross vehicles arrived. Additionally, they plan to return the body of 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz, taken hostage during the same attack.
The ongoing ceasefire has seen the return of several living hostages, but the handover of these remains highlights the tragic losses. The event is not broadcasted, echoing the complexities of political negotiations and raising questions about the sustainability of the ceasefire amid Trump's controversial proposals concerning Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
