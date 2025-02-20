Tragic Homecoming: Symbolic Return of Youngest Israeli Hostages

The somber return of Israeli infants Kfir and Ariel Bibas by Hamas on Thursday highlighted the enduring trauma from the October 7, 2023, attack. The Red Cross transported the coffins from Gaza, shrouded in black and adorned with the hostages' pictures, amidst heightened emotions and global criticism.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk condemned the handling of the remains, deeming it 'abhorrent' and a violation of international law, while Israeli roadsides filled with mourners. President Isaac Herzog spoke of a nation's collective heartache, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation.

The return of the Bibas brothers, under a US and Qatar-mediated ceasefire, represents a fraction of the torment experienced by Israeli communities like Nir Oz. Future exchanges aim to recover remaining hostages, amid ongoing conflicts and efforts towards peace.

