Tragic Homecoming: Symbolic Return of Youngest Israeli Hostages
The bodies of Israeli infants Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel were returned by Hamas, underscoring the devastating impact of the October 7, 2023, attack. Their return, under a ceasefire agreement, was marked by mournful respect in Israel and contentious symbolism in Gaza.
The somber return of Israeli infants Kfir and Ariel Bibas by Hamas on Thursday highlighted the enduring trauma from the October 7, 2023, attack. The Red Cross transported the coffins from Gaza, shrouded in black and adorned with the hostages' pictures, amidst heightened emotions and global criticism.
United Nations rights chief Volker Turk condemned the handling of the remains, deeming it 'abhorrent' and a violation of international law, while Israeli roadsides filled with mourners. President Isaac Herzog spoke of a nation's collective heartache, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation.
The return of the Bibas brothers, under a US and Qatar-mediated ceasefire, represents a fraction of the torment experienced by Israeli communities like Nir Oz. Future exchanges aim to recover remaining hostages, amid ongoing conflicts and efforts towards peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump says he wants US to take ownership of Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere, reports AP.
Trump Proposes Bold Gaza Resettlement Plan, Urges Permanent Migration
Trump Proposes U.S. Ownership and Redevelopment of Gaza Strip
Trump's Controversial Gaza Reconstruction Plan: U.S. Troops and Economic Overhaul
Trump Considers U.S. Stake in Gaza Strip