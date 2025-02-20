Left Menu

Tragic Homecoming: Symbolic Return of Youngest Israeli Hostages

The bodies of Israeli infants Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel were returned by Hamas, underscoring the devastating impact of the October 7, 2023, attack. Their return, under a ceasefire agreement, was marked by mournful respect in Israel and contentious symbolism in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The somber return of Israeli infants Kfir and Ariel Bibas by Hamas on Thursday highlighted the enduring trauma from the October 7, 2023, attack. The Red Cross transported the coffins from Gaza, shrouded in black and adorned with the hostages' pictures, amidst heightened emotions and global criticism.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk condemned the handling of the remains, deeming it 'abhorrent' and a violation of international law, while Israeli roadsides filled with mourners. President Isaac Herzog spoke of a nation's collective heartache, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation.

The return of the Bibas brothers, under a US and Qatar-mediated ceasefire, represents a fraction of the torment experienced by Israeli communities like Nir Oz. Future exchanges aim to recover remaining hostages, amid ongoing conflicts and efforts towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

