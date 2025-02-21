Ceasefire Tensions: Hamas Accused of Grave Violation in Hostage Return

The Israeli military accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement when one of the four bodies returned by the group did not match any of the hostages. The misidentified body, purported to be a hostage's mother, added to the distress for the grieving families.

During a carefully constructed public handover watched by a crowd of Palestinians and armed Hamas militants, the coffins were presented under a ceasefire agreement mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. The sequence sparked condemnation from international figures, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the actions of Hamas, pledging to eliminate the organization and calling for the return of all hostages. As tensions intensify, ongoing negotiations aim to address the remaining hostage situation while a proposed troop withdrawal from Gaza looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)