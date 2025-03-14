Left Menu

White House Redirects Background Checks from FBI to Pentagon

The White House has instructed the FBI to halt background checks for President Trump's top staffers, transferring the responsibility to the Pentagon. This change comes amid concerns over the intrusiveness of the FBI's process. The Pentagon is deemed capable of managing the security clearance needs.

Updated: 14-03-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 04:05 IST
The White House has officially instructed the FBI to cease conducting background checks on President Donald Trump's senior staff members. The ABC News report, citing sources, indicates that the responsibility will now shift to the Pentagon.

This directive was reportedly issued last month, following White House officials' concerns regarding the perceived intrusiveness of the FBI's procedures. These typically involve comprehensive interviews and the review of financial records, past employment, and various potential security risks.

FBI Director Kash Patel expressed that the agency is committed to its mission of rebuilding trust and ensuring law and order. He affirmed confidence in the Department of Defense's capability to manage the clearance process effectively, allowing FBI agents to focus on their core duties.

