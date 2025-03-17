President Murmu Urged Naval Officer Trainees to Enhance Technological Expertise and Service Efficiency

The officer trainees of the Indian Naval Material Management Service (INMMS) and Indian Naval Armament Service (INAS) met President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. During the interaction, the President underscored the critical role of these officers in bolstering the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities through efficient logistics and armament management.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized the importance of maritime cooperation, particularly in the wake of increasing global geopolitical tensions. She highlighted how nations worldwide are strengthening naval alliances and conducting joint exercises, reinforcing the need for India to remain at the forefront of maritime security and defense readiness.

The President advised the officers to stay updated with global technological advancements in naval logistics, inventory control, and defense systems. She encouraged them to adopt innovative strategies to enhance inventory management, ensuring seamless and effective service delivery to the Indian Navy.

Further, she urged the officer trainees to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to national service, recognizing that their expertise in material and armament management would be pivotal in strengthening India’s maritime defense. She expressed confidence that their contributions would significantly enhance the Navy’s operational efficiency, ultimately aiding in nation-building and security enhancement.

The visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan served as a moment of motivation for the officer trainees, reinforcing their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, optimizing logistical processes, and supporting India’s growing maritime influence on the global stage.