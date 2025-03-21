Powering India's Future: Parliamentary Consultative Committee Reviews National Electricity Plan - Transmission 2023–2032

A significant meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament (MPs) attached to the Ministry of Power was convened in New Delhi last evening. The meeting was chaired by Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs. Attended by MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across various political parties, the session focused on a critical subject: the "National Electricity Plan - Transmission".

The discussion revolved around India’s ambitious vision for a robust and modern power transmission system, aimed at meeting the growing demands of the country’s rapidly expanding economy and population. With an eye on transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, Shri Manohar Lal underscored the pivotal role of reliable and extensive power infrastructure, particularly transmission networks, in achieving this milestone.

Focus on National Electricity Plan – Transmission (2023–2032)

The National Electricity Plan (NEP) for the Transmission sector, covering the period from 2023 to 2032, has been meticulously prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and was officially released in October 2024. The plan outlines the strategic roadmap for strengthening India’s transmission system to match the projected growth in electricity demand and generation capacity over the next decade.

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal emphasized that optimal utilization of existing and future power generation capacity hinges on the availability of a matching transmission system. He stated, "A robust transmission infrastructure is the backbone of a reliable and resilient power system. It ensures that electricity generated at different locations reaches end-users efficiently and without disruption."

As per the NEP - Transmission, the country aims to add approximately 1.91 lakh circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and 1274 GVA (gigavolt amperes) of transformation capacity between 2023 and 2032. This infrastructure expansion is aligned with the growth trajectory of electricity generation and consumption expected during this period.

The plan was formulated in accordance with Section 3 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which mandates the CEA to prepare the National Electricity Plan in line with the National Electricity Policy.

Key Discussion Points: Right of Way, Technology & Cybersecurity

During the meeting, a number of pertinent issues were taken up, including challenges surrounding Right of Way (RoW) for laying transmission lines. MPs raised concerns regarding land acquisition bottlenecks, delays due to environmental clearances, and compensation disputes. The Minister assured that these concerns were being actively addressed through policy and regulatory interventions.

The use of new technologies in transmission, such as high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, smart grids, and AI-based grid management tools, was also discussed. Members emphasized the need for India to adopt cutting-edge innovations to improve efficiency, reduce transmission losses, and enhance grid stability.

Cybersecurity of the transmission network was another major focus, given the increasing digitization and automation of power systems. Shri Manohar Lal stressed the importance of building resilient cyber infrastructure and deploying real-time monitoring systems to safeguard national energy assets from potential threats.

MPs’ Engagement and Recommendations

Parliamentarians actively participated in the discussion and offered a wide range of suggestions for strengthening the transmission network. These included:

Increasing inter-regional transmission capacity

Promoting renewable energy integration

Enhancing public-private partnerships in infrastructure development

Streamlining environmental and regulatory clearances

Prioritizing rural and remote area electrification through decentralized grid systems

Many MPs commended the Ministry of Power for its forward-thinking approach and the successful implementation of several flagship schemes aimed at improving energy access and transmission reliability across the country.

Minister's Closing Remarks and Actionable Outcomes

Concluding the session, Shri Manohar Lal expressed gratitude to the Members of Parliament for their insightful suggestions and constructive feedback. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable and uninterrupted power supply to every citizen. The Minister directed senior officials from the Ministry and CEA to incorporate the inputs from the MPs into ongoing and future planning efforts.

He said, “This meeting reaffirms our collective resolve to build a future-ready power system. Every suggestion made today will be treated with utmost importance, and we will work tirelessly to implement feasible recommendations for the benefit of our people.”

The consultative committee meeting reflects the government’s inclusive and collaborative approach toward policy-making in the power sector and sets the stage for transformative changes in India’s transmission infrastructure over the next decade.

